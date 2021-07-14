77.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Juicy tidbits from Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A couple of juicy tidbits from Trump:
“Shockingly, we were supposed to win easily at 64 million votes, and we got 75 million votes, and we didn’t win,” Trump said in a phone interview Wednesday night with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “But let’s see what happens on that.””
Another one. Trump admits at CPAC to lying about poll numbers. As if we didn’t know that already.
“By the way, you have a poll coming up,” said Trump. “Unfortunately I want to know what it is. You know, they do that straw poll, right? Now, if it’s bad ideas, I say it’s fake. If it’s good, I say that’s the most accurate poll perhaps ever. And I know they have it. I guess it gets announced after — I want to find out. Are you gonna — aww he won’t? I know Matt. He won’t tell me. I know Matt, he won’t tell me well, whenever the hell they get it released, I’ll tell you.”
At least he reveals his character to us regularly. I’ll give him that.

Mary Wright
Village of El Cortez

 

