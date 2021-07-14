86.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Just another Trump hater?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The latest on election fraud by resident Michael MacDonald sets up a purported protocol that he says is being used to determine if a fraud accusation rises to the level of a law enforcement action.
I know Mr. MacDonald is not an attorney (nor am I) so his ramblings are not a legal protocol but merely the idea of a protocol by a layman. It’s obvious he holds President Trump in contempt, as well as those 80 million who voted for him, so I believe his thoughts are materially affected by his hatred. I would like Mr. MacDonald to explain why hundreds of Democrat-hired lawyers in three pivotal states are fighting tooth and expensive nail to stop efforts to run forensic tests on the voting machines there. If he can’t explain their reason his post is the mere ramblings of another Trump hater.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

