Oxford Oaks man jailed after failure to complete driving school

By Meta Minton

Angel Taylor
An Oxford Oaks man was jailed after his failure to complete driving school.

Angel Vaughan Nicholas Taylor, 24, who lives at 11225 Roz Way in the development on U.S. 301, was driving a dark-colored pickup at a speed of 55 miles per hour in the 35 mph zone in the wee hours Tuesday on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A check revealed Taylor’s license had been suspended due to outstanding citations and his failure to attend driving school.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

