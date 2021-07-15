33-year-old resident of The Villages tasered after apparent intoxicated altercation

A 33-year-old resident of The Villages was tasered after an apparent intoxicated altercation with family members.

Craig James McSherry Jr. was booked without bond Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest on charges of battery, depriving use of 911 and resisting arrest.

He had been sleeping on a couch at a home in The Villages when family members returned home and tried to rouse him, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When he woke up, “he became upset and confrontational,” the report said.

A woman announced she was going to call 911, prompting McSherry to try to snatch the phone away from her. He scratched her forearm which caused it to “bleed profusely.” She ran outside and was able to dial 911.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the “odor of alcohol” was detected and McSherry’s speech was “extremely slurred.” He said he “wished to apologize to his family.”

McSherry would not cooperate when a deputy attempted to take him into custody. He “balled his hands into fists and began to raise his voice in an aggressive manner.” A deputy pulled his taser and ordered McSherry to cooperate. When McSherry refused, he was tasered.

The address of the home where the altercation took place was redacted from the arrest report for the protection of the victims with whom McSherry is residing.