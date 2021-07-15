90.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 15, 2021
type here...

33-year-old resident of The Villages tasered after apparent intoxicated altercation

By Meta Minton

Craig McSherry Jr.
Craig McSherry Jr.

A 33-year-old resident of The Villages was tasered after an apparent intoxicated altercation with family members.

Craig James McSherry Jr. was booked without bond Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest on charges of battery, depriving use of 911 and resisting arrest.

He had been sleeping on a couch at a home in The Villages when family members returned home and tried to rouse him, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When he woke up, “he became upset and confrontational,” the report said.

A woman announced she was going to call 911, prompting McSherry to try to snatch the phone away from her. He scratched her forearm which caused it to “bleed profusely.” She ran outside and was able to dial 911.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the “odor of alcohol” was detected and McSherry’s speech was “extremely slurred.” He said he “wished to apologize to his family.”

McSherry would not cooperate when a deputy attempted to take him into custody. He “balled his hands into fists and began to raise his voice in an aggressive manner.” A deputy pulled his taser and ordered McSherry to cooperate. When McSherry refused, he was tasered.

The address of the home where the altercation took place was redacted from the arrest report for the protection of the victims with whom McSherry is residing.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need to replace Rep. Brett Hage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues that state Rep. Brett Hage and other local officials must be replaced in the 2022 election.

Juicy tidbits from Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on some “juicy tidbits” recently revealed by former President Trump.

Why the renovation at Fenney Recreation Center?

A Village of Summerhill resident is wondering why the Fenney Recreation Center was renovated. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Just another Trump hater?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident continues his war of words with a fellow Villager over President Trump.

Let’s be fair to everyone

A Village of Hacienda North resident offers an opinion on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos