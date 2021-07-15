90.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 15, 2021
By Staff Report

Dr. Patrick Kevin Williams, 49, of Oxford, Florida went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 8th, 2021. Kevin was born on August 16, 1971, in Dothan, Alabama to Lee Patrick and Martha Pennington Williams. Kevin could accomplish anything that he set his mind to. He graduated from Chipley High School in 1989, he went to Chipola College and graduated in 1991. He continued his education at Florida State University in 1993. Kevin was accepted into medical school at the University of Florida, where he graduated in 1997. After graduating from medical school, he did a three-year fellowship in internal medicine. When he completed his fellowship, he was appointed Chief Medical Resident for a year. Kevin then completed a three-year cardiology fellowship, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional cardiology. After school, he went into the Georgia Air National Guard for five years. During that time, he volunteered for two deployments in Iraq as a flight surgeon. He absolutely loved to fly.

He was a kind and loving husband to his wife, Taylor, as well as an amazing father to his children, Olivia and Emmett.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Taylor (Dunn); his two children, Olivia and Emmett; parents, Pat and Martha Williams; in-laws, Greg Dunn and Tina Glenn. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Ila Williams, Gerald and Mamie Pennington.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. A committal / burial will follow at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, Florida.

