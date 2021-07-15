90.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 15, 2021
type here...

Katie L. Hoover

By Staff Report

Katie Hoover
Katie Hoover

The world lost a beloved mother, sister, and grandmother, Katie L. Hoover, on July 12, 2021. Katie L. Tabb was born in Tampa, Florida on July 13, 1932. Her mother passed away when Katie was 18 months old and she was raised by her father, M.O. Tabb, her grandmother, Jessie Mae Smith, and her Aunt Lois Hood.

Katie spent her summers in Georgia with her Aunt Lois and Uncle Sam. It was there she had her first job counting pallets of peaches and pecans on her aunt and uncle’s farm. Aunt Lois thought Katie would make a good nurse and she received her nursing degree from University of North Georgia. Katie completed her residency at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. It was also her aunt that put a very brave and young Katie on a train from Atlanta to Los Angeles to start her nursing career. Katie first job as a nurse was at the famous Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Joya, California.

It was in La Joya that Katie accepted a blind date invitation with a young Navy lieutenant named Kenneth R. Hoover. They were married three months later in Moline, Illinois and left after to go on their month-long honeymoon trip to Philadelphia, New York City, Washington D.C. and then arriving in Miami so Ken could start his new job. After Miami they lived in Waukegan and Chicago before moving to Moline, Illinois to raise their family. Katie had two children, Diane and Doug. Katie was an exceptional wife and mother. She had many friends; she was the first to volunteer to help and every friend of her children was welcomed into her home with open arms and love.

Katie learned to golf while in Moline at Short Hills Country Club. She became quite good at the game and had 4 holes in one over the years and her golf loving husband with no holes in one was quite jealous. Golf was a family favorite activity and one of Katie’s memories was going to the Masters Tournament with her son.

Diane and Doug went on to college. Doug married Molly Strickland and blessed Katie with a grandson, Christopher Tabb Hoover. Diane married Mark Williams and gave Katie three granddaughters, Jessica, Kristina and Allison. Those grandchildren were loved to the stars and back by their Nana who went to playgrounds, the space center and as many recitals and competitions as possible. Katie was predeceased by her husband, Ken and her brother Billy Tabb. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and her brother, M.O. Tabb, with whom she had a very special and loving bond. Katie will be dearly missed, but her family takes comfort that she is in heaven with her husband and family.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need to replace Rep. Brett Hage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues that state Rep. Brett Hage and other local officials must be replaced in the 2022 election.

Juicy tidbits from Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on some “juicy tidbits” recently revealed by former President Trump.

Why the renovation at Fenney Recreation Center?

A Village of Summerhill resident is wondering why the Fenney Recreation Center was renovated. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Just another Trump hater?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident continues his war of words with a fellow Villager over President Trump.

Let’s be fair to everyone

A Village of Hacienda North resident offers an opinion on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos