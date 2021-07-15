New furniture store to open later this month at Southern Trace Plaza

A new furniture store is set to open later this month at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

Havertys Furniture will hold a grand opening July 30 at the new store at 3431 Wedgewood Lane. The first 200 guests will receive a special gift. Havertys also be giving away two $500 gift cards.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a retail furniture company founded in 1885. Beginning with a single store in downtown Atlanta, Havertys has grown to become one of the top furniture retailers in the south and central United States. There are now more than 100 stores across 16 states.

Once upon a time, furniture sales in The Villages were dominated by the Developer through the Southern Lifestyles furniture stores. Homebuyers were given a sizable Southern Lifestyles coupon and encouraged to purchase furniture for their new dream homes. That business model changed in 2013 when Southern Lifestyles was sold to City Furniture. Now furniture retailers in The Villages also include Babette’s at Brownwood Paddock Square.