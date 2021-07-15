Robert “Murry” Bishop of The Villages, died July 13, 2021 at the age of 83. Murry was born in 1937 in Ohio. He taught junior high middle school in Ohio; retired to The Villages and became a founding member of the The Villages’ wood shop; and was an active member of North Lake Presbyterian serving in the choir and photographing new members. He and his wife of 61 years spent their early retirement travelling through North America. Murry’s recent activities included creating an extensive collection of replica antique toy cars and gifts for his grandchildren in his personal workshop.

He is survived by wife, Margaret Bishop of The Villages; daughter, Rebecca Bishop of Cleveland, Ohio; son, Robert Bishop and his wife, Lisa, of Westminster, Maryland; brother, James Bishop and his wife, Mary, of Sun City, Florida. He was “Grandpa” to Shannon Ensor, Robert “Alex” Bishop and Analise Bishop, children of Robert and Lisa. He was “Great Grandpa” to Anabelle, Ryker and Harper, children of Shannon and Kyle Ensor of Finksburg, Maryland.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at North Lake Presbyterian Church on July 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, FL 32159.