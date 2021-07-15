90.6 F
Thursday, July 15, 2021


By Staff Report

Stacy Giedzinski went to be with her Lord on July 11, 2021.

She passed away peacefully in her sleep. Stacy was born on June 25, 1932 to Frank and Marjorie Hannum, in Eustis Florida.  She attended the University of Florida and went on to be a flight attendant until she met and married Hank Giedzinski where she assumed her role as beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.  Stacy was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority while attending University of Florida, a charter life member and president of the Ocala Royal Dames for cancer research, and served as a ruling elder of Silver Spring Shores Presbyterian Church where she attended and worship her Savior. She was married to Hank Giedzinski on March 21, 1957 and recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

Stacy is survived by her beloved husband Hank Giedzinski, daughter Karen Huling (Greg), Son Burton Giedzinski (Kim), and grandchildren Ashley Huling and Kaden Giedzinski.

Services will be held at Silver Spring Shores Presbyterian Church on July 24, 2021 at 11 AM . In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Silver Spring Shores Presbyterian Church.

