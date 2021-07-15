90.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Three-car crash at busy intersection backs up traffic in The Villages

By Staff Report

A three-car crash at a busy intersection caused a huge backup of traffic Thursday afternoon in The Villages.

The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

Emergency personnel were at the scene of the three-car collision at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466.

The Sumter County Sheriffs Office is investigating the crash which occurred at the intersection.

Details of the cause of the accident were not immediately available from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The intersection is currently the site of a major construction project aimed at adding more lanes to one of the busiest intersections in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

