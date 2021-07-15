Three-car crash at busy intersection backs up traffic in The Villages

A three-car crash at a busy intersection caused a huge backup of traffic Thursday afternoon in The Villages.

The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

Details of the cause of the accident were not immediately available from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The intersection is currently the site of a major construction project aimed at adding more lanes to one of the busiest intersections in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

