To the Editor:

“I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Pulitzer Prize winners, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker will be on the shelves next week.
Here’s a peek. General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs in the Trump administration, feared he would attempt a “coup” because he lost the 2020 election. Milley compared this to the rise of nazism in the 20th century Germany, and described it as, “the Gospel of the Fuhrer”.
With everything we already know about who Trump was/is, there’s always more to learn about this “unstable genius.” A must read for all thinking people…

Linda Hallinan
Village of Lynnhaven

 

