Carole Ann (Engelbach) Day passed away on July 12, 2021, in Gaston County, North Carolina. Born on April 12, 1939, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late George J. Engelbach and Sara J. (Shultz) Engelbach.

Carole graduated from Johnstown High School and Clarion University of Pennsylvania. She remained a Golden Eagle fan all her life. Carole married her high school sweetheart, Raymond F. Day, Jr., in 1960. They were married for 53 years at the time of his death in 2013. Raymond served our country in the U.S. Navy for over 22 years, and during that time, he and Carole lived in many places, including Connecticut, Maine, and Spain. They finally settled in South Carolina in 1970, and lived there until they retired. Carole was a school teacher for over 20 years and her last position was as a Science Teacher and Planetarium Director at College Park Middle School with the Berkeley County School District. Teaching was her true passion, and she commented many times about her love for “her children.”

After Carole and Ray retired, they moved to The Villages in Florida. They were active members of many clubs, and they were members (and instructors) of the Clown College. Named Zippity (Carole) and Doo Dah (Ray), they performed at many functions in and around The Villages. They truly enjoyed their time as clowns, and they expressed that it was the best part of their retirement. Carole and Ray left The Villages and moved back to Pennsylvania briefly, but following Ray’s death in 2013, Carole returned to Florida. She moved back in 2014, and enjoyed her time with her clown friends and her bridge ladies. Carole left only when health issues rendered her unable to live independently. She moved to North Carolina in 2020 to live with her eldest daughter, Ruth, and her husband where she remained until her death.

Carole is survived by her three children: Ruth (Lemuel) Martin and their children, Charles (Tiffany) Martin and Katherine Martin; George (Margaret) Day and their children, George Day, Jr. and Nicholas (Elizabeth) Day (and their children Rylee, Blake and Sofia); and Heather (Dennis) Hill and their children, Sara (Joshua) Ness, Laura Shaffer, and Matthew (Lawson) Hill. She is also survived by her sister, Jane Clark. In addition to her parents and her husband, Carole was predeceased in death by a sister, Wilda Anderson.

Cremation is being handled by Warlick Funeral Homes located at 125 Dave Warlick Drive, in Lincolnton, North Carolina. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery where Carole will be laid to rest with her husband Raymond in a private ceremony to be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to her children c/o Ruth Martin at 5723 Ward Road, Vale, NC 28168. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, one of Carole’s favorite charities. The address is 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.