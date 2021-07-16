92.5 F
The Villages
Friday, July 16, 2021
Fruitland Park man who didn’t buckle up arrested for driving on revoked license

By Staff Report

Ronald Cumbo
A Fruitland Park man who didn’t buckle up was arrested after he was caught driving on a revoked license.

Ronald Dean Cumbo, 59, who lives in a mobile home park on Eagles Nest Road, was driving a blue Ford F-150 Wednesday in Howey-in-the-Hills, when a police officer noticed he had not fastened his seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Howey-in-the-Hills Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the Kentucky native admitted his driver’s license has been revoked. A check confirmed his license had been canceled indefinitely in 2018.

Cumbo was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was arrested after posting $2,000 bond.

