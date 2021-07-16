92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...

Shoplifting suspect found hiding in bathroom of nearby fast-foot restaurant

By Meta Minton

Joel Michael Metivier
Joel Michael Metivier

A shoplifting suspect was found hiding in the bathroom of a nearby fast-foot restaurant.

Joel Michael Metivier, 39, of Spring Hill, was followed out of Sam’s Club by a store employee who dialed 911 on Wednesday afternoon after the Maine native walked out without paying for merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The employee followed Metivier who walked into the Arby’s restaurant located across U.S. Hwy. 27/441. An officer found him in the men’s restroom.

Metivier had a large black bag which contained four SoundCore Flare 2 Bluetooth speakers, still in their plastic packaging. He admitted he had stolen them from Sam’s Club.

Metiver, who has previously been convicted of shoplifting, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A must read for all thinking people

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers a book recommendation.

Feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. DeSantis

A frequent letter writer confesses he is feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Don’t accuse me of being a Trump hater

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident objects to the accusation that he is a “Trump hater.”

We need to replace Rep. Brett Hage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues that state Rep. Brett Hage and other local officials must be replaced in the 2022 election.

Juicy tidbits from Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on some “juicy tidbits” recently revealed by former President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos