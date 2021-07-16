Shoplifting suspect found hiding in bathroom of nearby fast-foot restaurant

A shoplifting suspect was found hiding in the bathroom of a nearby fast-foot restaurant.

Joel Michael Metivier, 39, of Spring Hill, was followed out of Sam’s Club by a store employee who dialed 911 on Wednesday afternoon after the Maine native walked out without paying for merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The employee followed Metivier who walked into the Arby’s restaurant located across U.S. Hwy. 27/441. An officer found him in the men’s restroom.

Metivier had a large black bag which contained four SoundCore Flare 2 Bluetooth speakers, still in their plastic packaging. He admitted he had stolen them from Sam’s Club.

Metiver, who has previously been convicted of shoplifting, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.