Village of Pennecamp couple could be fined after playing games with lawn ornaments

A Village of Pennecamp couple could face a fine of up to $500 after playing games with lawn ornaments at their home.

The home owned by Robert and Sandra Vanhoose at 2068 Triggerfish Run was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The couple purchased the home in 2018 for $630,000.

Three times they put out bird lawn ornaments. Three times, they have been turned in by an anonymous complainer, most recently this past May. A deed compliance officer has had “several” conversations with the couple to explain the restriction on lawn ornaments.

The couple has come into compliance by removing the birds, but put them back out. As of Wednesday, the birds had been removed again.

The board agreed to impose a fine of up to $500 if the couple puts the birds back on display in their yard.

