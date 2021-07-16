92.5 F
Friday, July 16, 2021
Villager arrested after accident at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard

By Meta Minton

A Villager was arrested after an accident Thursday afternoon that snarled traffic in the vicinity of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

The accident occurred at about 3 p.m. and involved three vehicles.

Jeffrey Schleifer

Jeffrey Stuart Schleifer, 74, was a passenger in one of the vehicles, which was driven by his estranged wife. During the investigation of the accident, a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy learned that Schleifer was still under a 2007 court order barring him from contact with her. Schleifer was arrested the same year on a charge of assault and convicted in 2008, according to Sumter County Court records. At the time of that arrest, he and his wife were living in the Village of Summerhill.

The wife indicated to deputies that she knew an injunction had been issued in 2007 but said she did not know she had to take steps to have it removed. Court records indicated she started that process Friday, a day after the traffic crash.

Schleifer was arrested on a charge of violating a no contact order. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $100 bond.

