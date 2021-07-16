Villager ticketed in golf cart crash in which wife injured

The release of an accident report is shedding light on the collision of two golf carts earlier this month on Colony Boulevard near the Colony Cottage Recreation Center in The Villages.

A 79-year-old Village of Hadley man had been driving a blue 2015 Yamaha golf cart at 3 p.m. July 6 which was southbound on the multi-modal path at its intersection with Colony Boulevard, according to the accident report released Friday by the Florida Highway Patrol. The Hadley man had a “steady green light” when he made a left turn onto Colony Boulevard, toward Colony Plaza. The front left tire of his golf cart hit the front left tire of a white 2015 Club Car golf cart driven by a 69-year-old resident who lives on Conservation Trail in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages. He had been westbound on Colony Boulevard and waiting at a redlight.

The 74-year-old wife of the Village of Hadley man was ejected from the golf car due to the force of the collision. The woman, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Her husband was ticketed on a charge of failure to drive in a single lane.

The two men driving the golf carts escaped injury.

The traffic light was installed at the intersection in 2014 under the authority of the Project Wide Advisory Committee.