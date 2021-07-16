92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...

Villager ticketed in golf cart crash in which wife injured

By Meta Minton

The release of an accident report is shedding light on the collision of two golf carts earlier this month on Colony Boulevard near the Colony Cottage Recreation Center in The Villages.

A 79-year-old Village of Hadley man had been driving a blue 2015 Yamaha golf cart at 3 p.m. July 6 which was southbound on the multi-modal path at its intersection with Colony Boulevard, according to the accident report released Friday by the Florida Highway Patrol. The Hadley man had a “steady green light” when he made a left turn onto Colony Boulevard, toward Colony Plaza. The front left tire of his golf cart hit the front left tire of a white 2015 Club Car golf cart driven by a 69-year-old resident who lives on Conservation Trail in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages. He had been westbound on Colony Boulevard and waiting at a redlight.

The 74-year-old wife of the Village of Hadley man was ejected from the golf car due to the force of the collision. The woman, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Her husband was ticketed on a charge of failure to drive in a single lane.

The two men driving the golf carts escaped injury.

The traffic light was installed at the intersection in 2014 under the authority of the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A must read for all thinking people

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers a book recommendation.

Feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. DeSantis

A frequent letter writer confesses he is feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Don’t accuse me of being a Trump hater

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident objects to the accusation that he is a “Trump hater.”

We need to replace Rep. Brett Hage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues that state Rep. Brett Hage and other local officials must be replaced in the 2022 election.

Juicy tidbits from Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on some “juicy tidbits” recently revealed by former President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos