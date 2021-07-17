90.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 17, 2021
type here...

Truman Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Truman Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, July 21.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Truman Recreation Center at 751-2650.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 offers a big thank you

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 wants to offer a big thank you to the community for its support.

A must read for all thinking people

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers a book recommendation.

Feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. DeSantis

A frequent letter writer confesses he is feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Don’t accuse me of being a Trump hater

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident objects to the accusation that he is a “Trump hater.”

We need to replace Rep. Brett Hage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues that state Rep. Brett Hage and other local officials must be replaced in the 2022 election.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos