To the Editor:

In response to Mr. MacDonald’s most recent post where he attempted to defend his unprofessional attempt to set a protocol as it relates to whether or not a fraud was perpetrated upon our voting apparatus, he points to an assumption that his criticism of attempts to determine fraud meant that he was a Trump hater. I noticed that he never denied being a Trump hater but simply said to call one a hater was easy. I can only go by his posts which are consistent with those who are proven Trump haters and there are some right here in The Villages as demonstrated by the vile remarks following Mr. MacDonald’s remarks.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square