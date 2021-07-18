Be courteous to others when driving

To the Editor:

We all share the road with all kinds of vehicles, so we should pay attention and be courteous to other drivers around us.

Please remember to use your turn signal when changing lanes, turning in to get your mail, turning into your driveway or just making a right or left hand turn. Not only is it the law but it shows courtesy to other drives letting them know where you are going. You know where you are going, others don’t, driving is not a guessing game. There are other vehicles and pedestrians around you like cars, trucks, bicycles, motorcycles, golf carts just to name a few.

Chuck Beach

Village of Chitty Chatty