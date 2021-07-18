Dennis R. Turner, 77, of Summerfield, FL, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Cornerstone Hospice, in the Villages, FL. He was the son of Russell S. and Pearl E. Turner and lived in Kittanning Township, PA. Following graduation from Elderton, (PA) High School, Dennis studied at Edinboro (PA) State College before entering the United States Air Force to include service during the Vietnam War.

Following his 22 years of military service, he completed his undergraduate degree in economics at Florida State University. Dennis worked in restaurant management and customer service in the Pittsburgh, PA area before retiring to Florida in 2005.

He was married to Gail (Bush) Turner, his wife of 57 years. He is also survived by his son, Devin Turner of Belleview, FL, and his daughter, Beth Gelfius (David) of Indianapolis, IN, a granddaughter, Ashleigh Gelfius, and a sister, Arlene Schweitzer of Elderton, PA.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and NFL. He was active in the Veterans Club at Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club (SCG&CC) in Summerfield, FL, for the past 15 years, most recently serving as breakfast manager for their monthly meetings. He also volunteered for both the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic and the Disabled American Veterans in the Villages, Florida, for eight years accumulating 2,134 hours of service. He enjoyed golfing, cruising in his Mustang, and spending time with his friends and neighbors at Spruce Creek.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lee Ann Turner. A memorial service will be held later in Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Club of SCG&CC, 13601 Del Webb Boulevard, Summerfield, FL 34491, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.