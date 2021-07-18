82.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

The beautiful juvenile black-crowned night heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail one morning. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

