92.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 18, 2021
type here...

Richard “Dick” H. Watters

By Staff Report

Richard “Dick” H. Watters, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on July 15, 2021.

Richard was born on March 21, 1929, in Bridgeport, Maine to Douglas and Sara Watters. He had a long, successful career in banking in the Ft. Lauderdale area. In January of 2004, Richard and his wife, Kay, moved to The Villages where he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with friends. He was an active member of Saint George Episcopal Church in The Villages.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kay; daughter Cyndi (Bill) of Jacksonville, FL; son Mark (Jason) of Plantation, FL; sister Barbara of Alexander City, AL; and three grandsons – Kyle, Dan, and Zachery. He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Sara Watters, and his brother, Gilbert Watters.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint George Episcopal Church Memorial Fund or Brandley Hospice House of Marion County.

Funeral arrangements are being determined.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Be courteous to others when driving

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident has a message we probably all need to hear - be courteous to other drivers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Absurd lawsuit over little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident argues the lawsuit over a couple’s little white cross is “absurd.”

We don’t need to know how much they paid for the house

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor objects to Villages-News.com’s putting the cost of a home into some news stories.

Why can’t Brett Hage push through legislation on abandoned homes?

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why state Rep. Brett Hage can’t push through legislation to deal with the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages.

Vile remarks

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, continues the war of words over former President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos