Richard “Dick” H. Watters, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on July 15, 2021.

Richard was born on March 21, 1929, in Bridgeport, Maine to Douglas and Sara Watters. He had a long, successful career in banking in the Ft. Lauderdale area. In January of 2004, Richard and his wife, Kay, moved to The Villages where he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with friends. He was an active member of Saint George Episcopal Church in The Villages.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kay; daughter Cyndi (Bill) of Jacksonville, FL; son Mark (Jason) of Plantation, FL; sister Barbara of Alexander City, AL; and three grandsons – Kyle, Dan, and Zachery. He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Sara Watters, and his brother, Gilbert Watters.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint George Episcopal Church Memorial Fund or Brandley Hospice House of Marion County.

Funeral arrangements are being determined.