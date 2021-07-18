92.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Villager placed on probation after accused of stalking estranged girlfriend

By Meta Minton

Christopher John Drennen
A Villager has been placed on probation in a case in which he was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Christopher John Drennen, 62, who resides at 650 Bainan Place in the Village of Winifred, was booked last week at the Sumter County Detention Center after his bond was revoked. After his bond was revoked, he appeared before a judge and pleaded no contest to the stalking charge. He was placed on probation for one year, according to Sumter County Court records.

He continued to be held without bond at the jail over the weekend after a hold was put on his custody by Marion County. Court records indicate he is facing a charge of violating an injunction in that jurisdiction.

In addition, on the day after his arrest on the bond revocation a motion was filed in Sumter County Court seeking a “modification” to the existing injunction. The file did not specify what modification is being sought.

Drennen was originally arrested in February in The Villages after his estranged girlfriend called 911 when the Iowa native allegedly showed up and began banging on her bedroom window in the early morning hours at her home near the Winifred pool. He had been there earlier in the week causing a disturbance and had been trespassed from the property. She had already been in touch with law enforcement due to numerous text messages he had sent to her and vulgar voice messages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

