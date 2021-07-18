82.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Villager sentenced after making unwanted appearance at RJ Gator's

By Meta Minton

Eric Singletary
Eric Singleton

A Villager has been sentenced after making an unwanted appearance at RJ Gator’s at Lake Sumter Landing.

Eric Wayne Singleton, 56, spent four hours in the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest June 12 at the popular restaurant in The Villages. A manager spotted Singleton at the restaurant in violation of a ban that had been put in place May 24.

In a court appearance last month, Singleton pleaded no contest to a charge of trespassing. He was sentenced to time served and paid $428 in fines and court costs.

Singleton had been arrested in 2018 after he drove a Buick onto the golf cart path along El Camino Real in The Villages. At the time, he told law enforcement that he had taken Oxycodone.

