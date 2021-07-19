Driver nabbed after leading police on chase at ‘extremely high rate of speed’

A driver was apprehended after leading police on a chase at an “extremely high rate of speed” in Wildwood.

Duriel Ramon Jacobs, 41, of Wildwood, was driving a maroon 2001 Dodge Durango Friday night eastbound on Kilgore Street when he was traveling above the speed limit and quickly picking up speed, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He ran a stop sign at the intersection of Ross Street and Jackson Street at “an extremely high rate of speed” as he was being pursued by a patrol car with its lights and siren activated. Jacobs attempted to make a three-point turn onto Fourth Street, but was blocked by the officer’s squad car.

Jacobs was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released on $2,000 bond.