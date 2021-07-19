83.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 19, 2021
type here...

Driver nabbed after leading police on chase at ‘extremely high rate of speed’

By Meta Minton

Duriel Ramon Jacobs
Duriel Ramon Jacobs

A driver was apprehended after leading police on a chase at an “extremely high rate of speed” in Wildwood.

Duriel Ramon Jacobs, 41, of Wildwood, was driving a maroon 2001 Dodge Durango Friday night eastbound on Kilgore Street when he was traveling above the speed limit and quickly picking up speed, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He ran a stop sign at the intersection of Ross Street and Jackson Street at “an extremely high rate of speed” as he was being pursued by a patrol car with its lights and siren activated. Jacobs attempted to make a three-point turn onto Fourth Street, but was blocked by the officer’s squad car.

Jacobs was arrested on a  felony charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released on $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Lakewood Ranch is more appealing than The Villages

A potential Villager says Lakewood Ranch is becoming more appealing than Florida’s “Friendliest” Hometown. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Trump hater?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to Editor, fires another volley in the war of words over former President Donald Trump.

We need to stand up for voting rights

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader points to two bills would go a long way to securing our freedom to vote. One is the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Be courteous to others when driving

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident has a message we probably all need to hear - be courteous to other drivers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Absurd lawsuit over little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident argues the lawsuit over a couple’s little white cross is “absurd.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos