83.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 19, 2021
type here...

Lakewood Ranch is more appealing than The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Id like to preface this by stating that I am not a resident of The Villages. I am a contractor that works there throughout the week. (One with integrity and values. Not one that takes advantage of the retirees)
There was a time when my wife and I were looking forward to retiring from Clermont to The Villages. However, after spending a lot of time in The Villages over the past couple of years, you couldn’t pay me to live there. Lakewood Ranch has become far more appealing.
I have watched these “anonymous complainers” wreak havoc on “the Friendliest Home Town in America”, and the boards of HOAs have not only allowed this to happen but encourage it. They should be ashamed of themselves. They care not about the ordinances that they are “tattling” on people for. They, for whatever reason, develop a grudge on one (or multiple) of their neighbors, and then do everything in their power to make their lives a living hell. Whether it be ornaments of birds, tiny white crosses, or whatever other small inconsequential decoration that someone has in their yard, they just have to make a federal case out of it.
Please don’t misunderstand me, I completely understand the purpose of HOAs. People that invest in property in the Villages have every right to expect that people maintain their properties and yards, not paint there houses with colors not approved on the communities color palette, etc. These standards are put in place to create a look, and to maintain the property values. However, more times then not, these lowly individuals use these ordinances to hold their neighbors hostage in their own communities, and bring people down to their own miserable existence. (Not very friendly at all for the “Friendliest Hometown in America.”)
In my opinion, it was poor move for The Villages HOAs to allow this behavior. Pitting neighbors against one another is no way to create community harmony.

Will Webb

 

Headlines

Two women apprehended in ‘targeted high crime area’ of Wildwood

Crime
Two women were apprehended in a “targeted high crime area” of Wildwood.
Read more

Woman arrested after leaving Tikki Hut on County Road 466 in Oxford

News
A woman was arrested after leaving the Tikki Hut on County Road 466 in Oxford.
Read more

Coconut Cove Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

News
The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Sunday, July 25.
Read more

Driver nabbed after leading police on chase at ‘extremely high rate of speed’

Crime
A driver was apprehended after leading police on a chase at an “extremely high rate of speed” in Wildwood.
Read more

Woman transported to Trailwinds ER facility after two-car crash in The Villages

News
A female driver was transported to the Ocala Health Trailwinds Village ER after a crash Monday afternoon in The Villages.
Read more

More Headlines

Son flees Wildwood business in stolen truck with mother riding in its bed

Crime
A son fled a Wildwood business in a stolen truck with his mother riding in its bed.
Read more

Massive growth fueling escalating property tax revenue in Wildwood

News
Massive growth is fueling escalating property tax revenue in Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek looks at where the money is coming from and where it will be spent.
Read more

Judge upholds ruling that rogue realtors owe The Villages $603,700 in attorneys’ fees

News
A federal judge is standing by his earlier decision that a group of real estate representatives who went rogue and tried to sell against The Villages owes their former boss $603,700 in attorneys’ fees.
Read more

Dead woman’s home in Village of Fenney cleaned up after complaints

News
The grass and weeds have been cut at a dead woman’s home in the Village of Fenney after complaints about the unkempt property.
Read more

Reveille Cafe coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

News
A Reveille Cafe is coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth