Tressa Kay Anderson went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 14, 2021.

She was born August 11, 1942 in Rockford, IL to Sam and Phyllis Ginestra. Tressa spent her childhood in Rockford, attended Barat College in Lake Forest, IL, as well the University of Illinois – Chicago. She also taught dental assisting courses at UI-C where she met her husband Dr. Gary Anderson. After a whirlwind romance, Tressa and Gary married on September 23, 1963 in San Francisco, CA. Together, they went to the Philippines where he served at Clark Air Force Base and they had their daughter Kim. Their son Philip was born in Rockford four years later. Tressa and Gary lived and loved in Rockford for over 40 years. They spent several winters in The Villages, FL enjoying friends, golf, bridge, and embracing the lifestyle. They moved full time to The Villages in 2018.

Tressa was a true people person, loyal and devoted. She valued each friendship. She held leadership roles in many volunteer and civic organizations, organized an investment club, played tennis for years, became an expert knitter, loved her church family and was the number one cheerleader of her beloved granddaughter Kalyn. When she became ill with cancer she was a warrior and relied on her faith for comfort. She fought and loved till the end.

Survived by her husband Gary, daughter Kim (Mike) Schweiger, granddaughter Kalyn Kahler, sister Kathy (Joe) Guzzardo, brother Phil (Marion) Ginestra, and sister-in-law Jo Ginestra. Preceded in death by her son Philip and her brother Larry Ginestra.

Per her wishes, instead of a memorial service please take a moment to remember her and hold your loved ones close. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite place of worship in her memory.