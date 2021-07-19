To the Editor:
Mr. Moran asserts that I am a Trump hater because I don’t deny it in a previous opinion. So it follows with his logic that if I don’t deny being a serial killer does it mean I am one?
Michael MacDonald
Village of Virginia Trace
