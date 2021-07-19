83.8 F
The Villages
Monday, July 19, 2021
Trump hater?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Mr. Moran asserts that I am a Trump hater because I don’t deny it in a previous opinion. So it follows with his logic that if I don’t deny being a serial killer does it mean I am one?

Michael MacDonald
Village of Virginia Trace

 

