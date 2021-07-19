Woman transported to Trailwinds ER facility after two-car crash in The Villages

A female driver was transported to the Ocala Health Trailwinds Village ER after a crash Monday afternoon in The Villages.

The woman had been westbound at 1:05 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle which had been eastbound and attempting a northbound turn, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Both drivers indicated they had yellow lights. The male driver of the other car was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield the right of way.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene of the crash.