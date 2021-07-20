John Peter Pieroni, 86, died unexpectedly on July 12, 2021. He was born on November 21, 1934 in Fall River, Massachusetts to Pauline and Octavio Pieroni.

John graduated from Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School where he later became a teacher and department head. John also owned and operated Pieroni Machine Shop for many years. John married Anna Cabral and settled in Fall River before retiring to The Villages, Florida. John and Anna recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. John was a loyal member of the Red Sox Nation, Mallory Hill Bocce Club and the Benvenito Club.

In addition to his parents John was predeceased by his brother, Albert Pieroni of Providence, Rhode Island. John was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Surviving, in addition to his wife Anna, are his children; Leslie Rogers, Christine Mandeville and husband Joseph Barboza, Michael Pieroni and Kathleen Pieroni and 5 grandchildren, Jonathan and Alexander Mandeville, Emily, Benjamin and Kyle Pieroni.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of John at Page-Theus Funeral Home, 914 W Main St., Leesburg, FL, from 2:00pm – 4:00pm on Friday, July 30, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in John’s memory to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL.

For anyone unable to attend the services, please follow the link below to watch a live stream of the services:

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/57356/hash:472875C8A2277B4D