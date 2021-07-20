86.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Villager who allegedly damaged gate arrested after license plate caught on camera

By Meta Minton

Robert Loy Robinson

A Villager who allegedly damaged a gate control box was arrested after his license plate was caught on camera.

Robert Loy Robinson, 48, who lives on Rainbow Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, was driving a black 2004 Ford F-150 pickup when he approached the gate at the Village of Summerhill. The gate closed ahead of his pickup truck and he got out and kicked the control box with his right foot.

“The control box became unhinged on the top,” and was left dangling, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The camera at the gate captured the license plate of Robinson’s truck. The video surveillance images were compared to his driver’s license photo to make a positive identification of him.

A Villager is accused of damaging this gate in the Village of Summerhill
A Villager is accused of damaging this gate in the Village of Summerhill.

Robinson was contacted by the sheriff’s office and invited for an interview Tuesday at the sheriff’s annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard in The Villages. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted in 1990 of malicious destruction of personal property in Hillsdale County, Mich.

He was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

