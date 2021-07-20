78.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Wildwood man arrested after neighbor reports altercation with naked woman

By Meta Minton

Reginald Scott
A Wildwood man was arrested after a neighbor reported an altercation with a naked woman.

The neighbor called 911 at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday after witnessing 29-year-old Reginald Scott “dragging a naked female” into a home in the 100 block of Forest Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. An officer arrived on the scene and handcuffed Scott after threatening him with a taser.

The woman told police that she was “hanging out” with a male friend at the residence. She said the male friend was putting on his clothes and getting ready to leave when Scott showed up. She was naked because she was about to step into the shower.

She noted that she and Scott have a child together but they are currently “separated.”

The woman let Scott in the back door as her male friend “ran out of the front door towards Dixie Avenue.” The woman tried to hold Scott back, but he became “agitated and got physically violent,” the arrest report said.

A criminal history check revealed that Scott has a previous conviction for battery. He was arrested on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.

