Wednesday, July 21, 2021
By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Isn’t it time for Villages-News.com to revert back to their reporting of daily nationwide COVID-19 cases and nationwide deaths?
I know that due to the millions of vaccinations issued within this country and state the numbers did go down. But as we all know, that has been reversed and is climbing in the worst direction and is primarily due to the unvaccinated people.
To the management of Villages-News.com, please please please reinstate daily figures for COVID-19.
Perhaps it might encourage many of the anti-VAX population to come to their senses and get vaccinated.
Variants will keep growing within the unvaccinated population. By the way it doesn’t hurt and I did not experience any reactions.
Thank you very much.

John Laico
Village of St. Charles

 

Bring back daily reports of COVID-19 cases

