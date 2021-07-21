Villager sentenced in Whopper-throwing tirade at Burger King

A 78-year-old Villager has been sentenced in a Whopper-throwing tirade earlier this year at Burger King.

Judith Ann Black of the Village of Pine Ridge has been placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to a charge of battery Tuesday in Sumter County Court.

She was arrested April 30 after allegedly throwing her Whopper at a worker at the fast food restaurant at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood because she was reportedly dissatisfied with the quality of the tomato served with the burger. The employee tried to diffuse the situation, according to the arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

“Shut up you black bitch,” the Villager told the employee.

The Texas native proceeded to use the “N” word before storming out of the restaurant, the report said.

Black had originally been charged with a felony. However, her attorney, J. Scott Herman, was successful in negotiating the charge down to a misdemeanor.