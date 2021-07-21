Window tint violation leads to arrest of driver with suspended license

A window tint violation led to the arrest of a driver with a suspended license.

Joshua Charles Edwards, 37, of Fruitland Park, was driving a red four-door Chevrolet on Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for a window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed Edwards’ driver’s license was not valid and he has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

Edwards was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond. He was issued a written warning for the window tint violation.