Woman ordered into anger management after girl fight at Margarita Republic

A woman has been ordered into anger management after a girl fight at a popular nightspot in The Villages.

Kersey Henson, 22, of Lake Panasoffkee, on Monday in Lake County Court entered into a pre-trial intervention contract that will enable her to escape prosecution on a charge of disturbing the peace if she lives up to the terms of the deal.

She must complete eight hours of anger management training, perform 20 hours of community service, have no contact with the woman with whom she was involved in the altercation and never return to Margarita Republic, the Spanish Springs Town Square restaurant that was the scene of the disturbance.

Henson was arrested May 8 after the battle with the woman spilled out onto the sidewalk on Main Street. They were followed by a large crowd. The two women were separated, but they continued “yelling, screaming, kicking and trying to fight other subjects on the sidewalk,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Henson was restrained by a police officer, but resisted arrest and continued “yelling and making threats” as she was being escorted to a patrol car.