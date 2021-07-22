Coleman teen arrested with vape pen after traffic stop for inoperable headlight

A Coleman teen was arrested with a vape pen after a traffic stop for a non-functioning headlight in Wildwood.

Brent Allen Tussey Jr., 19, had been driving a car with an inoperable headlight shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over in the area of Broken Oak Drive and Woodlane Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Tussey admitted he had the vape pen in his pocket and it contained THC wax.

He was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond. He was given a verbal warning for the headlight violation. His mother arrived at the scene and claimed the automobile.