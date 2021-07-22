88.9 F
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Entertainer in The Villages ordered into anger management in vandalism case

By Meta Minton

An entertainer in The Villages has been ordered into anger management in a case involving the vandalism of another entertainer’s vehicle at Lake Sumter Landing.

Robert Bruce Lehnert, who goes by the stage name Robert France, this week in Sumter County Court entered into a pre-trial intervention contract that will enable him to escape prosecution on a felony charge of criminal mischief, if he lives up to the terms of the contract.

The 71-year-old resident of the Whitney Villas has been ordered to undergo 16 hours of anger management training and make restitution in the amount of $4,062.73 to the victim whose car was damaged. Lehnert must also enroll in the “Thinking For A Change” course.

Robert Lehnert goes by the stage name Robert France.

At the time of his arrest this past December, the Baltimore, Md. native was dating a Villager who was previously romantically linked to the rival performer who was entertaining that night at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. He went to his car parked behind Tuscany Salon & Spa that night and discovered that someone had thrown a bag full of paint at the vehicle. He said that he had bumped into his ex-girlfriend earlier in the night and that Lehnert was performing at another venue at the square.

Surveillance video showed a white-haired man wearing a Santa Claus hat approaching the vehicle with a gallon bag filled with paint. The bag was recovered from a nearby trash can. The car’s owner was shown surveillance images and told deputies he believed it was Lehnert.

He was arrested Dec. 16 at his home on Tambourine Terrace. At the time of his arrest, Lehnert said he already had the paint “handy” because he does home remodeling for a living.

Headlines

Questions raised about $111 million purchase of irrigation company from Developer

News
Questions were raised Thursday about the timing and value of the proposed $111 million purchase of an irrigation company from The Villages Operating Co.
Read more

Swedish firm buys company which converts trash from The Villages

News
The local waste-to-energy facility where trash from The Villages is hauled and converted is being sold to a Swedish firm.
Read more

Villager’s car collides with truck at Rolling Acres Road intersection

Crime
A Villager’s car collided with a truck towing a landscaping trailer Thursday at the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more

Coleman teen arrested with vape pen after traffic stop for inoperable headlight

Crime
A Coleman teen was arrested with a vape pen after a traffic stop for a non-functioning headlight in Wildwood.
Read more

More Headlines

Lake EMS treats woman’s injuries after husband seizes wheel of veering car

Crime
Lake EMS personnel treated a woman’s injuries after her husband’s alleged attack when she veered off the road while driving.
Read more

Rohan Recreation Center and sports pool to be closed for maintenance

News
The Rohan Recreation Center indoor facilities, fitness club, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more

Allamanda Recreation Center and family pool closed Tuesday

News
The Allamanda Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed on Tuesday, July 27 for maintenance.
Read more

Residents can meet local firefighters during open house in The Villages

News
Residents will have a chance to meet local firefighters during an open house in The Villages.
Read more

Lady Lake Commission to hold special workshop on budget preparation

News
The Lady Lake Commission will hold a special workshop in preparation for the 2021-2022 budget.
Read more
