Entertainer in The Villages ordered into anger management in vandalism case

An entertainer in The Villages has been ordered into anger management in a case involving the vandalism of another entertainer’s vehicle at Lake Sumter Landing.

Robert Bruce Lehnert, who goes by the stage name Robert France, this week in Sumter County Court entered into a pre-trial intervention contract that will enable him to escape prosecution on a felony charge of criminal mischief, if he lives up to the terms of the contract.

The 71-year-old resident of the Whitney Villas has been ordered to undergo 16 hours of anger management training and make restitution in the amount of $4,062.73 to the victim whose car was damaged. Lehnert must also enroll in the “Thinking For A Change” course.

At the time of his arrest this past December, the Baltimore, Md. native was dating a Villager who was previously romantically linked to the rival performer who was entertaining that night at a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. He went to his car parked behind Tuscany Salon & Spa that night and discovered that someone had thrown a bag full of paint at the vehicle. He said that he had bumped into his ex-girlfriend earlier in the night and that Lehnert was performing at another venue at the square.

Surveillance video showed a white-haired man wearing a Santa Claus hat approaching the vehicle with a gallon bag filled with paint. The bag was recovered from a nearby trash can. The car’s owner was shown surveillance images and told deputies he believed it was Lehnert.

He was arrested Dec. 16 at his home on Tambourine Terrace. At the time of his arrest, Lehnert said he already had the paint “handy” because he does home remodeling for a living.