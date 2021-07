Kathryn Lynn Simpson was born in Cleveland, OH on June 23, 1958 and passed away on July 20, 2021 in The Villages, FL.

A loving wife, mother, and retired nurse she is survived by her two sons Joshua and Jeremiah, her husband Keith and one beautiful grandson Riley.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11am at Beyer’s Funeral Home in Lady Lake FL.

The family asks that in lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lupus Foundation of America.