Thursday, July 22, 2021
Lake EMS treats woman’s injuries after husband seizes wheel of veering car

By Meta Minton

Ryan Bowser-Jones

Lake EMS personnel treated a woman’s injuries after her husband’s alleged attack when she veered off the road while driving.

The woman had been at the wheel of a white sedan at about 5 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 44 in Leesburg when she felt like she was going to black out and veered into oncoming traffic, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She said said suffered a head injury in a fall two years ago and the injury causes her to blackout unexpectedly.

Her husband, 37-year-old Ryan Bowser-Jones of Fruitland Park, grabbed the steering wheel and pulled over to the side of the road.

He apparently became irate and attacked her. When law enforcement and EMS personnel arrived on the scene, they found the woman had suffered “a large laceration of the bridge of her nose and several others about her face and forehead,” the arrest report said. She also said he had choked her.

She was treated at the scene. Her husband was arrested on charges of domestic battery and battery by strangulation. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $20,000 bond.

