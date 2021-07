Stanley C. Kend, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2021, at the age of 85.

He is survived by his wife Elaine Kend of 61 years, his daughter Laurie Yeo (Kevin), his son Mitchell Kend, his grandson Ross Yeo and three granddaughters, Kat Yeo, Noelle Yeo and Tessa Yeo.

There will be a private family service at a later date.