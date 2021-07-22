Thomas Jay Freeman of The Villages, Fla., passed away unexpectedly and amid his battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, shortly after celebrating his 77th birthday. Tom was born on July 16, 1944, in Flint, MI, to Max and Marian (Kenner) Freeman. Tom spent part of his childhood in Detroit before the family moved to Holly, MI.

After graduating from Holly High School in 1962, Tom earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Michigan Technological University. He retired after more than three decades with Unisys Corporation, a worldwide information technology company. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Karen Jo (MacKenzie) Freeman, and they were fortunate to share 54 years of marriage.

Tom leaves behind his wife, Karen, and their children, Kristin Kelch (Mike), Sheryl Eccles (Noah) and Amanda Freeman; six grandchildren, Shawn, Sam, Sierra, Piper, Phoebe and Lilly; one great-grandchild, Harper; sister, Judith Rayman (Steven); and brother, Richard Freeman (Nirin).

Tom was a man of few words, but it didn’t take many to express his brilliance, humor and deep love for his family. He lit up the room with his lightning-quick jokes and sayings, and encouraged each and every one of us to achieve our highest potential through the values of love, kindness and hard work. Tom was an avid runner, cyclist and fitness enthusiast, and he will be sorely missed.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Tom’s life from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his residence, 17600 SE 86th Briarcliffe Ct., The Villages, FL. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate.