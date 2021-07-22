82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 22, 2021
type here...

Thomas Jay Freeman

By Staff Report

Thomas Freeman
Thomas Freeman

Thomas Jay Freeman of The Villages, Fla., passed away unexpectedly and amid his battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, shortly after celebrating his 77th birthday. Tom was born on July 16, 1944, in Flint, MI, to Max and Marian (Kenner) Freeman. Tom spent part of his childhood in Detroit before the family moved to Holly, MI.

After graduating from Holly High School in 1962, Tom earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Michigan Technological University. He retired after more than three decades with Unisys Corporation, a worldwide information technology company. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Karen Jo (MacKenzie) Freeman, and they were fortunate to share 54 years of marriage.

Tom leaves behind his wife, Karen, and their children, Kristin Kelch (Mike), Sheryl Eccles (Noah) and Amanda Freeman; six grandchildren, Shawn, Sam, Sierra, Piper, Phoebe and Lilly; one great-grandchild, Harper; sister, Judith Rayman (Steven); and brother, Richard Freeman (Nirin).

Tom was a man of few words, but it didn’t take many to express his brilliance, humor and deep love for his family. He lit up the room with his lightning-quick jokes and sayings, and encouraged each and every one of us to achieve our highest potential through the values of love, kindness and hard work. Tom was an avid runner, cyclist and fitness enthusiast, and he will be sorely missed.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Tom’s life from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his residence, 17600 SE 86th Briarcliffe Ct., The Villages, FL. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

To the victor goes the spoils

In a Letter to the Editor, Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan describes an incident from 5th grade.

More hypocrisy from ex-President Trump

The Florida Democratic Party chairman accuses former President Trump of a “habitual pattern of hypocrisy, populism and demagoguery.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bring back daily reports of COVID-19 cases

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is calling on Villages-News.com to resume a daily report on the number of COVID-19 cases.

If Lakewood Ranch is so great you should move there

A Village of Mallory Square resident says that if Lakewood Ranch is so great, the author of a Letter to the Editor should move there.

Getting down to the truth about Georgia’s voting bill

A Village of St. James resident attempts to cut through the misinformation about Georgia’s voting bill. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos