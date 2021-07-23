Are Villagers willing to mask up again in response to spike in COVID-19 cases?

The spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida have many wondering if it’s time to start masking up again.

There were 73,199 new cases of COVID-19 between July 16 and 22, according to the Florida Department of Health. There were 78 deaths in the week, bringing the Sunshine State’s cumulative COVID-19 death count to 38,670. You can read the entire report at this link: COVID-19 Florida Data July 16-22

More than 11 million people have been vaccinated in Florida, and Sumter County has reported the highest rate of vaccinations among senior citizens. However, the new Delta variant has many wondering if the vaccines administered months ago will hold up in the face of this new threat.

Is it time to mask up again?

Gov. Ron DeSantis this week vowed to call the state legislature into special session if the federal government tries to implement mask mandates in schools in the Sunshine State. The governor stood his ground even as Florida doctors reported seeing an 87 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in children under the age of 12.

The governor has dismissed the spike in cases as “seasonal.”