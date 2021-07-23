88.5 F
Friday, July 23, 2021
Calumet Grove adult pool closing set for next month

By Staff Report

The Calumet Grove adult pool will be closed for maintenance Monday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 15.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Mulberry Grove Regional Recreation Complex at 259-6040.

