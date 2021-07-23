Donald E. Johnson III

Donnie Johnson, 46, of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021. He was born on September 5, 1974, in Orlando, FL to Carol Oldham and Donald Johnson Jr.

He was a student at Lake Weir High School. Donnie was lifetime lover of hunting, fishing, the landscape industry, boating, and spending time with his family when he wasn’t working. For the past 18 years, Donnie and his wife Patty worked together with Donnie’s mom to build the company that Donnie had dedicated his life to.

Donnie is preceded by his sister; Michelle Johnson and by his mother; Carol Oldham.

He is survived by his wife Patricia (Patty) of Summerfield, daughters; Brianna Woods of Ocklawaha, Cimmeion Johnson of Summerfield, Emily Johnson of Summerfield, son; Donnie Johnson of Summerfield, granddaughter; Korbyn Ann of Ocklawaha, and father; Donald Johnson Jr of Christmas, FL.

A memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 E. Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34471 on July 25th at 2pm.