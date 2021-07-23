74.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 23, 2021
type here...

Donald E. Johnson III

By Staff Report

Donald E. Johnson III
Donald E. Johnson III

Donnie Johnson, 46, of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021. He was born on September 5, 1974, in Orlando, FL to Carol Oldham and Donald Johnson Jr.

He was a student at Lake Weir High School. Donnie was lifetime lover of hunting, fishing, the landscape industry, boating, and spending time with his family when he wasn’t working. For the past 18 years, Donnie and his wife Patty worked together with Donnie’s mom to build the company that Donnie had dedicated his life to.

Donnie is preceded by his sister; Michelle Johnson and by his mother; Carol Oldham.

He is survived by his wife Patricia (Patty) of Summerfield, daughters; Brianna Woods of Ocklawaha, Cimmeion Johnson of Summerfield, Emily Johnson of Summerfield, son; Donnie Johnson of Summerfield, granddaughter; Korbyn Ann of Ocklawaha, and father; Donald Johnson Jr of Christmas, FL.

A memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 E. Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34471 on July 25th at 2pm.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Photo of Cuban tree frog

A Village of Bonita resident loves the nature photos which appear in Villages-News.com. But she offers a word of caution about a photo of a Cuban tree frog. Read her Letter to the Editor.

People have false belief that COVID is over

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that her neighbors and friends are under the false impression that “COVID is over” here in The Villages.

To the victor goes the spoils

In a Letter to the Editor, Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan describes an incident from 5th grade.

More hypocrisy from ex-President Trump

The Florida Democratic Party chairman accuses former President Trump of a “habitual pattern of hypocrisy, populism and demagoguery.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bring back daily reports of COVID-19 cases

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is calling on Villages-News.com to resume a daily report on the number of COVID-19 cases.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos