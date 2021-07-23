People have false belief that COVID is over

To the Editor:

Florida is now averaging just under 6,500 new COVID-19 cases per day — by far the most of any state, and a 91 percent jump from the week before.

It’s time to bring back the daily report on COVID-19 numbers. Citizens need to be aware of what’s happening in Florida.

COVID-19 needs to remain on people’s minds, rather than the false belief that “COVID is over” or “We don’t have to worry anymore about COVID,” which is what I hear from neighbors and friends here in The Villages.

Patricia O’Connor

Village of Springdale