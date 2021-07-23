74.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 23, 2021
type here...

Photo of Cuban tree frog

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Visit From Cuban Tree Frog
A Cuban tree frog

I particularly enjoy all the wildlife photos from around the villages. However I wish to comment and inform my fellow villagers about the Cuban tree frog. In the caption it is stated that the Cuban tree frog came “for a visit”.. that is very true. The frog is thought to have been transported to Florida on cargo ships, and since arriving here has begun wrecking havoc on the Florida ecosystem.
It attacks our native frogs and lizards, and invades homes. Dr. Stephen Johnson from the University of Florida has carefully followed this frog for years, and there is practical and vital information about the frog available online. In the state of Florida it is illegal and unethical to release this frog back into the wild if you can see and capture it. It should be humanely killed following instructions that are outlined by Dr Johnson. If you find yourself unable to euthanize the frog, please feel free to keep it as a pet, but observing it and allowing it to return to nature is not an option in this state.

Jane Bondan
Village of Bonita

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Photo of Cuban tree frog

A Village of Bonita resident loves the nature photos which appear in Villages-News.com. But she offers a word of caution about a photo of a Cuban tree frog. Read her Letter to the Editor.

People have false belief that COVID is over

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that her neighbors and friends are under the false impression that “COVID is over” here in The Villages.

To the victor goes the spoils

In a Letter to the Editor, Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan describes an incident from 5th grade.

More hypocrisy from ex-President Trump

The Florida Democratic Party chairman accuses former President Trump of a “habitual pattern of hypocrisy, populism and demagoguery.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bring back daily reports of COVID-19 cases

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is calling on Villages-News.com to resume a daily report on the number of COVID-19 cases.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos