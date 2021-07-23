Photo of Cuban tree frog

To the Editor:

I particularly enjoy all the wildlife photos from around the villages. However I wish to comment and inform my fellow villagers about the Cuban tree frog. In the caption it is stated that the Cuban tree frog came “for a visit”.. that is very true. The frog is thought to have been transported to Florida on cargo ships, and since arriving here has begun wrecking havoc on the Florida ecosystem.

It attacks our native frogs and lizards, and invades homes. Dr. Stephen Johnson from the University of Florida has carefully followed this frog for years, and there is practical and vital information about the frog available online. In the state of Florida it is illegal and unethical to release this frog back into the wild if you can see and capture it. It should be humanely killed following instructions that are outlined by Dr Johnson. If you find yourself unable to euthanize the frog, please feel free to keep it as a pet, but observing it and allowing it to return to nature is not an option in this state.

Jane Bondan

Village of Bonita