Sandra Jean Elliott, age 82, died of natural causes on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the care of Hospice Home, The Villages, Florida.

Sandra is survived by her three sisters, Judy LeVeck of Durham, North Carolina; Karen Woodfolk (LeVeck) of Alpena, Michigan; Donna Hopp (LeVeck) of Rogers City, Michigan; her children, William T. Elliott, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Kristin Elliott, of The Villages, Florida; Deborah Lynn Chieppo (Elliott), of Haslett, Michigan; her step-daughters, Chris Bonnell (Morley), of Interlochen, Michigan; and Lynn Ketelhut (Morley) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; several in-laws from her marriages to William Elliott and Ralph (Doc) Morley and numerous grand children. She is preceded in death by father, Louis Amos LeVeck, Sr of Rogers City, Michigan; her mother, Alice LeVeck (Peetz), of Rogers City Michigan; step-mother, Virgilene LeVeck (Ohlrich); her brother, Louis LeVeck, Jr, of Iowa; her sister, Carlene Filipiak (LeVeck) of Rogers City, Michigan

Sandra was born on October, 9, 1938 in Rogers City, Michigan, to parents Louis Amos LeVeck, Sr and Alice LeVeck (Peetz). She graduated from Rogers City High School in June of 1956 and in July of that same year, she married William T. Elliott, a sailor from Wausau, Wisconsin. The young couple quickly started their family with their first child, William, being born in May of 1957 and their daughter, Deborah, being born in August of 1958. Sandra’s loving marriage ended tragically when her husband perished with the sinking of the Carl D. Bradley in November 1958. Sandra married Ralph (Doc) Morley, Jr., of Rogers City, Michigan in October of 1961. They were happily married until Doc passed away at their home in Rogers City, March of 1999.

Sandra moved from Rogers City, Michigan to the Villages Florida in the fall of 2001. She enjoyed the warm weather and the numerous activities in the Florida sun. She enjoyed line-dancing, making crafts, knitting, beading, golfing and playing cards. She even enjoyed going to auto racing events at Daytona Beach. Sandra enjoyed her many new friends in The Villages and her many visits with family and friends from back home in northern Michigan. Sandra’s last visit to Rogers City, Michigan was for the 60th anniversary of the Bradley sinking. She enjoyed seeing her many friends still making their homes in Rogers City.

Sandra’s family and friends will always remember her as a caring, fun-loving person who lived her life to the fullest.

At this time, the funeral arrangements have not been confirmed.