The Villages fire chief will be featured in a question-and-answer session with residents on Aug. 3 at FishHawk Recreation Center.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by Community Development District 8 Supervisor Duane Johnson.

Chief Cain’s talk will last approximately one hour and will be followed by questions from the audience about The Villages Public Safety Department and CDD 8.

If you have any questions prior to the event, you can reach Johnson at [email protected]